Santa Clara 86, Iona 76

Joseph 2-5 0-1 4, Clayton 8-10 4-4 26, Davis 4-8 0-0 8, JeanLouis 2-6 0-0 4, Jenkins 8-18 0-2 16, Jefferson 4-7 2-2 12, Shema 0-4 0-0 0, Brookshire 2-4 1-1 6, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 7-10 76.

SANTA CLARA (5-2)

Braun 1-2 5-6 7, Justice 6-10 4-4 19, Bediako 3-4 1-1 7, Podziemski 7-13 10-12 27, Stewart 3-12 0-0 7, Knapper 2-5 2-2 7, Holt 4-4 4-4 12, Tongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 26-29 86.

Halftime_Santa Clara 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Iona 9-21 (Clayton 6-6, Jefferson 2-4, Brookshire 1-2, Shema 0-1, Davis 0-2, JeanLouis 0-2, Jenkins 0-4), Santa Clara 8-16 (Podziemski 3-3, Justice 3-7, Knapper 1-3, Stewart 1-3). Rebounds_Iona 18 (Shema 5), Santa Clara 32 (Podziemski 9). Assists_Iona 12 (JeanLouis, Jenkins 4), Santa Clara 12 (Braun 5). Total Fouls_Iona 21, Santa Clara 10.

