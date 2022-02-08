Sanogo, Martin lead No. 24 UConn over No. 18 Marquette PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 9:40 p.m.
1 of9 Connecticut's Tyrese Martin gestures after making a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Marquette's Greg Elliott (5) is fouled by Connecticut's Tyrese Martin in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) is guarded by Connecticut's Andre Jackson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Connecticut's Tyrese Martin (4) and Connecticut's Andre Jackson (44) react to a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Connecticut's Tyrese Martin shoots over Marquette's Darryl Morsell, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Marquette's Oso Ighodaro is fouled by Connecticut's Isaiah Whaleyin the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 24 UConn to an 80-72 win over No. 18 Marquette on Tuesday night.
Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 boards for the Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East), who swept the season series with the Golden Eagles. It was Sanogo's fifth double-double this season and Martin's third.
Written By
PAT EATON-ROBB