Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 11:01 p.m.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Mike Gundy his 150th coaching victory.
Gundy improved to 150-69 in his 18th season coaching his alma mater.