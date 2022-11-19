San Jose St. 80, N. Colorado 69

T.Anderson 3-5 3-4 11, Tolbert 5-11 6-6 17, Diallo 4-5 1-2 9, Cardenas 4-12 0-0 9, Moore 7-16 3-3 20, G.Anderson 2-2 1-2 5, Vaihola 3-3 0-0 6, Gorener 1-2 0-0 3, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Elder 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-17 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title