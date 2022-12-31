San Jose St. 78, Colorado St. 70

T.Anderson 0-2 1-2 1, Tolbert 5-9 0-0 11, Diallo 1-2 0-0 2, Cardenas 3-10 4-7 12, Moore 9-15 6-6 29, Vaihola 3-5 1-1 7, Gorener 4-9 0-0 12, G.Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Torbor 0-0 0-0 0, Elder 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 26-57 13-18 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title