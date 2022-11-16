San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

Coleman 1-2 2-2 5, Posey 3-9 2-3 8, Madlock 3-12 1-2 9, McCoy 0-6 2-2 2, Range 8-17 2-2 18, A.Anderson 4-9 1-2 10, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, McCray 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title