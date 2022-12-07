San Jose St. 58, CS Bakersfield 48

Collum 4-12 2-4 10, Henson 3-5 0-0 8, Smith 1-4 0-1 2, Higgins 4-11 2-2 11, McGhee 2-5 0-0 5, Kancleris 3-8 0-1 6, Reynolds 2-7 0-2 4, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0, Jarusevicius 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 4-10 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title