San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3

San Jose 2 0 1 1 — 4 Los Angeles 0 2 1 0 — 3 San Jose won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 2 (Donato, Simek), 1:20. 2, San Jose, Couture 6 (Marleau, Knyzhov), 17:48. Penalties_Labanc, SJ (High Sticking), 13:31; Strand, LA (High Sticking), 19:35. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 3 (Iafallo, Brown), 7:00. 4, Los Angeles, Brown 5 (Doughty, Kempe), 17:54 (pp). Penalties_Meier, SJ (High Sticking), 7:07; Nieto, SJ (Hooking), 14:23; San Jose bench, served by Donato (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:37. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Brown 6 (Iafallo), 10:45. 6, San Jose, Kane 4 (Couture, Burns), 19:15. Penalties_Grundstrom, LA (High Sticking), 4:30. Overtime_None. Penalties_None. Shootout_San Jose 1 (Donato NG, Couture G), Los Angeles 0 (Kopitar NG, Andersson NG, Vilardi NG). Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-9-11-8_40. Los Angeles 4-12-10-1_27. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Los Angeles 1 of 4. Goalies_San Jose, Jones 5-2-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 1-4-1 (40-37). A_0 (18,230). T_2:30. Referees_Steve Kozari, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jesse Marquis.