San Francisco tops Pepperdine 63-61 behind Lull, Minlend

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimbo Lull scored a go-ahead jumper in overtime and San Francisco beat Pepperdine 63-61 on Saturday.

Pepperdine's Kessler Edwards tied it at 59 after making one of two free throws before Lull hit his jumper with 2:52 left to play in OT. Jordan Ratinho added two more free throws for the Dons before Edwards hit a jumper at the buzzer.

Charles Minlend grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 19 points, including two free throws that tied it at 58 at the end of regulation. Trevante Anderson added 11 points off the bench and Jamaree Bouyea had nine rebounds for the Dons (18-11, 7-7 West Coast Conference).

Colbey Ross scored 20 points with seven assists for Pepperdine (15-14, 8-7), including his 1,678th career point, putting him in third on the program's all-time scoring list.

Kessler Edwards added 12 points and 11 boards for the Waves. Kameron Edwards had 10 rebounds and blocked six shots and he and Sedrick Altman scored 11 points apiece.

San Francisco takes on Portland at home on Thursday. Pepperdine finishes out the regular season against Brigham Young at home next Saturday.

