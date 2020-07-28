Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .215 .275 130 10 28 2 0 2 9 10 34 2 1 7
Heineman .444 .545 9 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 1
Ruf .375 .444 8 1 3 0 0 0 2 1 3 1 0 0
Solano .300 .300 10 1 3 1 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1
Flores .294 .294 17 1 5 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 0 2
Yastrzemski .286 .412 14 1 4 1 0 0 0 3 6 0 0 0
Dickerson .250 .250 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0
Sandoval .250 .300 8 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Davis .222 .222 9 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 0 0
Dubón .143 .143 14 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 1
Crawford .100 .100 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Pence .000 .083 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
McCarthy .000 .000 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Brantly .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slater .000 .750 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 2 4.50 4 4 2 34.0 41 22 17 4 18 23
Peralta 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.1 1 2 0 0 2 2
Baragar 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 1
S.Anderson 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 5
Watson 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 2 0 0 0 0
Smyly 0 0 2.08 2 1 0 4.1 4 1 1 0 2 4
Cueto 0 0 2.25 1 1 0 4.0 5 1 1 0 1 3
Webb 0 0 2.25 1 1 0 4.0 6 1 1 0 1 2
Gausman 0 0 4.50 1 0 0 4.0 6 3 2 1 1 2
Gott 0 0 4.50 2 0 2 2.0 2 1 1 1 0 1
Coonrod 0 0 10.80 2 0 0 1.2 2 2 2 0 2 1
T.Anderson 0 1 10.80 1 1 0 1.2 3 2 2 1 3 0
Rogers 0 1 18.00 3 0 0 2.0 6 4 4 0 0 0
Menez 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 2 2 1 0 0
Jiménez 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 1 1 1 0 3 1