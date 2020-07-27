https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-Team-Stax-15436906.php
San Francisco Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.215
|.275
|130
|10
|28
|2
|0
|2
|9
|10
|34
|2
|1
|7
|Heineman
|.444
|.545
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ruf
|.375
|.444
|8
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Solano
|.300
|.300
|10
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Flores
|.294
|.294
|17
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Yastrzemski
|.286
|.412
|14
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.250
|.250
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval
|.250
|.300
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|.222
|.222
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón
|.143
|.143
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Crawford
|.100
|.100
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pence
|.000
|.083
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.000
|.000
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater
|.000
|.750
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|2
|4.50
|4
|4
|2
|34.0
|41
|22
|17
|4
|18
|23
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Baragar
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S.Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Watson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smyly
|0
|0
|2.08
|2
|1
|0
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Cueto
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Webb
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gausman
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gott
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|2
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|T.Anderson
|0
|1
|10.80
|1
|1
|0
|1.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Rogers
|0
|1
|18.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Menez
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
