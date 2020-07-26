Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .198 .243 96 7 19 2 0 2 6 5 30 0 1 7
Heineman .500 .571 6 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1
Yastrzemski .364 .417 11 1 4 1 0 0 0 1 5 0 0 0
Flores .333 .333 12 1 4 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 2
Davis .286 .286 7 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 0 0
Dickerson .250 .250 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0
Ruf .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0
Crawford .167 .167 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Solano .167 .167 6 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1
Sandoval .143 .125 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
Dubón .000 .000 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 1
McCarthy .000 .000 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Pence .000 .125 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Brantly .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slater .000 .750 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 2 5.76 3 3 1 25.0 34 21 16 4 15 15
Baragar 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 1.1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.1 1 2 0 0 2 1
S.Anderson 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 3
Smyly 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Watson 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 2 0 0 0 0
Cueto 0 0 2.25 1 1 0 4.0 5 1 1 0 1 3
Webb 0 0 2.25 1 1 0 4.0 6 1 1 0 1 2
Gausman 0 0 4.50 1 0 0 4.0 6 3 2 1 1 2
Gott 0 0 9.00 1 0 1 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 0
T.Anderson 0 1 10.80 1 1 0 1.2 3 2 2 1 3 0
Menez 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 2 2 1 0 0
Coonrod 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.2 2 2 2 0 2 0
Jiménez 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 1 1 1 0 3 1
Rogers 0 1 36.00 2 0 0 1.0 4 4 4 0 0 0