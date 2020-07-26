https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-Team-Stax-15435158.php
San Francisco Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.198
|.243
|96
|7
|19
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|30
|0
|1
|7
|Heineman
|.500
|.571
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Yastrzemski
|.364
|.417
|11
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Flores
|.333
|.333
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Davis
|.286
|.286
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.250
|.250
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford
|.167
|.167
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Solano
|.167
|.167
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sandoval
|.143
|.125
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón
|.000
|.000
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|.000
|.000
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pence
|.000
|.125
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater
|.000
|.750
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|5.76
|3
|3
|1
|25.0
|34
|21
|16
|4
|15
|15
|Baragar
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S.Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Smyly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Watson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cueto
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Webb
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gausman
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gott
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.Anderson
|0
|1
|10.80
|1
|1
|0
|1.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Menez
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Jiménez
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Rogers
|0
|1
|36.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
