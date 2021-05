Giants fifth. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep left field. Mike Tauchman singles to left field, tagged out at second, Jesse Winker to Eugenio Suarez to Jonathan India. Mauricio Dubon scores. Kevin Gausman singles to left field. Austin Slater grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Tyler Stephenson. Kevin Gausman to second. Buster Posey singles to center field. Kevin Gausman to third. Darin Ruf called out on strikes.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 1, Reds 0.