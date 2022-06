Braves second. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Adam Duvall singles to shallow left field. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shortstop. Adam Duvall out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Giants 0.

Giants eighth. Luis Gonzalez singles to shallow infield. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow center field. Luis Gonzalez to third. Curt Casali walks. Thairo Estrada to second. Tommy La Stella flies out to shallow left field to Adam Duvall. Austin Slater singles to shallow center field. Curt Casali to second. Thairo Estrada to third. Luis Gonzalez scores. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to shallow right field, Matt Olson to Will Smith.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 1, Braves 1.

Braves ninth. Matt Olson walks. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to shallow center field to Austin Slater. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow left field. Phil Gosselin to second. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Orlando Arcia singles to shallow left field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Phil Gosselin scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 2, Giants 1.