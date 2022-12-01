San Francisco 90, UALR 68

Gardner 4-10 2-2 10, Gordon 1-3 0-0 2, John 3-7 3-4 9, Palermo 3-5 1-2 7, Smith 4-12 6-6 16, Speaker 5-8 3-3 13, White 3-7 1-3 9, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Egbuniwe 0-1 0-0 0, Beljan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 16-20 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title