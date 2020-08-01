San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Recommended Video:

Texas San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 33 9 11 9 Choo lf 3 1 1 1 Slater rf 5 0 1 0 Refsnyder ph 1 0 1 0 Flores 1b 4 2 1 3 Solak cf 3 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 3 0 1 0 Odor 2b 5 1 0 0 Pence lf 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf 3 0 1 1 Duggar lf 0 0 0 0 Frazier 1b 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 2 1 0 Calhoun dh 3 0 1 0 Solano 2b 4 1 1 1 S.Heineman ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Ruf dh 3 1 2 3 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Tromp c 4 2 2 1 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 Dubón ss 3 1 2 1 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0

Texas 101 000 000 — 2 San Francisco 010 032 30x — 9

E_Solano (2), Dubón (2). DP_Texas 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Texas 10, San Francisco 5. 2B_Gallo (1), Chirinos (1), Longoria (1), Yastrzemski (3), Tromp (1), Ruf (1). HR_Choo (1), Flores (2). SB_Yastrzemski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Minor L,0-2 5 2-3 9 6 6 2 3 Gibaut 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Farrell 1 2 3 3 2 3 Herget 1 0 0 0 1 0

San Francisco Webb 3 2-3 4 2 1 4 4 Menez W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 S.Anderson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Selman 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_Webb (Choo). WP_Farrell(2).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:04.