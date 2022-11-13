San Francisco 88, UC Merced 71

Mertle 2-5 2-2 7, Obiorah 6-6 3-3 15, Bramah 3-10 0-0 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Westlake 8-18 1-2 20, Wiltz 2-6 0-1 4, Martin 2-3 2-2 6, Fears 4-8 0-0 9, Nze 1-5 0-0 2, Ajiake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-10 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title