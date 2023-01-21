San Francisco 82, BYU 74

George 5-9 1-2 12, Traore 4-7 2-2 10, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 4-8 0-0 11, R.Williams 10-13 7-8 28, Waterman 0-5 1-2 1, Saunders 3-6 2-2 8, Ally Atiki 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 13-16 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title