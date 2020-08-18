San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 29 2 5 2 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 1 Fletcher ss 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 5 1 0 0 La Stella 1b 4 1 1 1 Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 1 0 0 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 0 Belt 1b 5 1 2 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 1 Longoria 3b 3 3 1 1 Goodwin lf 3 0 1 0 Pab.Sandoval dh 4 1 2 3 Adell rf 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 5 0 2 2 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 Heineman c 4 0 1 0 Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0 Duggar cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0

San Francisco 121 020 002 — 8 Los Angeles 100 000 001 — 2

E_Crawford (3). DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Crawford 2 (3), Belt (2), Longoria (4), Pab.Sandoval (1), Goodwin (6). HR_Yastrzemski (6), Pab.Sandoval (1), La Stella (3). S_Bemboom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Cahill 4 4 1 1 1 4 Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 0 Selman 1 0 0 0 1 0 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 García W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 S.Anderson 1 1 1 1 1 1

Los Angeles Bundy L,3-2 4 4 4 4 4 3 Barnes 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Barria 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 4

HBP_Barnes (Longoria), Peralta (Goodwin). WP_S.Anderson, Bundy.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:06.