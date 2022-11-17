Skip to main content
Sports

San Francisco 67, Fresno St. 60

Kunen 1-6 0-0 3, Gigiberia 1-3 0-0 3, Rishwain 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 9-16 0-0 22, Shabazz 2-6 2-2 8, Meeks 8-15 3-3 20, Williams 1-5 3-3 6, Hawthorne 1-7 0-0 2, Rocak 0-1 0-2 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-12 67.

FRESNO ST. (1-2)

Moore 4-7 7-10 15, Baker 1-5 0-0 2, Campbell 7-14 2-2 17, Hill 1-16 2-2 4, Holland 4-9 4-4 13, D.Whitaker 1-2 0-0 3, Colimerio 2-4 2-2 6, Yap 0-2 0-0 0, Isitua 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 17-20 60.

Halftime_San Francisco 29-26. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 10-37 (Roberts 4-10, Shabazz 2-5, Gigiberia 1-1, Williams 1-3, Meeks 1-5, Kunen 1-6, Rocak 0-1, Hawthorne 0-3, Rishwain 0-3), Fresno St. 3-14 (D.Whitaker 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Holland 1-4, Moore 0-1, Hill 0-4). Fouled Out_Kunen. Rebounds_San Francisco 37 (Meeks 10), Fresno St. 35 (Moore 8). Assists_San Francisco 13 (Shabazz 4), Fresno St. 7 (Moore 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 20, Fresno St. 15. A_3,123 (15,544).

More for you
Written By