San Francisco 60, Cal Poly 48

Koroma 6-8 2-4 15, Stevenson 2-7 1-2 5, Hunter 2-6 3-4 8, Pierce 2-6 1-3 6, Taylor 2-6 3-5 7, Sanders 1-6 0-0 2, Fleming 0-2 0-0 0, Penn-Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Prukop 0-1 1-2 1, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 11-20 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title