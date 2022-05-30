San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Quinn pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|González rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moniak cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fairchild cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|001
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|010
|100
|001
|—
|4