San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 33 5 8 5
Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 Ystrzemski ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 1 3 0 Flores 2b-3b 5 1 2 2
Harper dh 4 1 1 0 Davis dh 1 1 0 0
Realmuto c 3 1 1 3 Pederson ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Estrada ss-2b 3 1 1 0
Stott ss 4 0 1 0 Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 2 1
Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0
Maton rf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ph-ss 0 0 0 0
Wynns c 3 0 1 1
Longoria ph 1 0 0 0
Knapp c 0 0 0 0
Johnson rf-cf 3 1 1 1
González lf 4 0 1 0
Philadelphia 000 000 030 3
San Francisco 000 300 002 5

LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B_Hoskins (26), Flores (26). HR_Realmuto (15), Flores (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suárez 4 4 3 3 2 4
Nelson 1 1 0 0 1 3
Nittoli 1 0 0 0 0 1
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson L,0-2 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 4
San Francisco
Rodón 6 5 0 0 2 10
Young H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brebbia BS,0-3 1 3 3 3 0 2
Doval W,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Suárez, Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:10. A_41,189 (41,915).

