San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|4
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Duggar cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cueto p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|030
|110
|00x
|—
|5