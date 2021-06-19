San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

E_Hoskins (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (2). 3B_Wade Jr. (1). HR_Herrera (5), McCutchen (12), Belt (10). SB_Duggar (4), Crawford (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez L,2-2 4 4 4 3 4 2 Falter 3 2 1 1 0 5 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Cueto W,5-3 6 6 3 3 0 5 Leone H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1 McGee S,14-16 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.

T_3:02. A_16,170 (41,915).