L.A. Rams 7 14 7 3 31
San Francisco 3 21 0 10 34
First Quarter

LAR_Cooks 10 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:08.

SF_FG Gould 26, 8:35.

Second Quarter

LAR_Gurley 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:55.

SF_Samuel 19 run (Gould kick), 12:06.

LAR_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 6:47.

SF_Mostert 16 run (Gould kick), 2:21.

SF_Warner 46 interception return (Gould kick), :46.

Third Quarter

LAR_Kupp 22 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 5:06.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Kittle 7 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:06.

LAR_FG Zuerlein 52, 2:30.

SF_FG Gould 33, :00.

A_70,103.

___

LAR SF
First downs 24 19
Total Net Yards 395 334
Rushes-yards 24-72 23-119
Passing 323 215
Punt Returns 2-1 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-27 1-81
Interceptions Ret. 2-13 1-46
Comp-Att-Int 27-46-1 16-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 6-33
Punts 6-44.3 5-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 7-43 3-26
Time of Possession 32:21 27:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Gurley 15-48, Goff 4-12, Henderson 2-7, Woods 2-6, Brown 1-(minus 1). San Francisco, Mostert 11-53, Coleman 5-33, Samuel 3-28, Garoppolo 4-5.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 27-46-1-323. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-2-248.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Higbee 9-104, Woods 8-117, Cooks 4-39, Kupp 4-31, Reynolds 2-32. San Francisco, Kittle 5-79, Samuel 4-31, Sanders 3-61, Bourne 2-29, Dwelley 1-25, Juszczyk 1-23.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Zuerlein 52.