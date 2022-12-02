Skip to main content
San Diego St. 95, Occidental 57

Cassidy 1-2 0-0 2, Hakl 2-4 0-0 4, Shipp 5-11 0-0 11, Waldman 3-9 0-0 7, Hollerich 6-10 0-0 12, Williams 5-11 0-0 14, Koretz 0-2 0-0 0, Clotfelter 2-3 2-2 7, Nolet 0-2 0-0 0, Cheung 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Amsler 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 2-2 57.

SAN DIEGO ST. (6-2)

K.Johnson 3-3 0-0 6, Mensah 2-4 0-0 4, Bradley 3-4 0-0 9, Butler 3-5 1-2 9, Parrish 5-11 0-1 14, Byrd 3-9 0-0 8, Saunders 2-5 0-2 4, Seiko 7-11 0-0 20, LeDee 2-4 3-4 7, D.Johnson 3-5 2-2 8, Alger 1-2 0-0 3, Barnett 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 35-67 6-11 95.

Halftime_San Diego St. 59-29. 3-Point Goals_Occidental 7-21 (Williams 4-8, Clotfelter 1-2, Shipp 1-3, Waldman 1-3, Koretz 0-1, Nolet 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hollerich 0-2), San Diego St. 19-37 (Seiko 6-9, Parrish 4-9, Bradley 3-4, Butler 2-3, Byrd 2-7, Alger 1-2, Barnett 1-2, Saunders 0-1). Rebounds_Occidental 25 (Waldman, Hollerich, Williams 5), San Diego St. 39 (Saunders 8). Assists_Occidental 15 (Shipp 6), San Diego St. 26 (Bradley 8). Total Fouls_Occidental 14, San Diego St. 4.

