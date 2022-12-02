San Diego St. 95, Occidental 57

Cassidy 1-2 0-0 2, Hakl 2-4 0-0 4, Shipp 5-11 0-0 11, Waldman 3-9 0-0 7, Hollerich 6-10 0-0 12, Williams 5-11 0-0 14, Koretz 0-2 0-0 0, Clotfelter 2-3 2-2 7, Nolet 0-2 0-0 0, Cheung 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Amsler 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 2-2 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title