San Diego St. 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Lee 3-5 5-6 11, Harris 5-11 0-1 10, Jones 2-8 3-3 9, San Antonio 1-2 0-0 2, Wrightsell 3-10 2-2 8, Wade 1-4 1-1 3, Eaton 2-4 0-0 4, Bastian 1-1 1-2 3, Carper 2-6 0-0 6, Doumbia 0-0 1-2 1, Blackmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 13-17 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title