San Diego St. 74, Stanford 62

K.Johnson 5-8 0-1 11, Mensah 1-2 0-1 2, Bradley 3-10 0-0 7, Butler 3-5 3-4 11, Trammell 0-5 6-7 6, LeDee 6-8 2-2 14, Seiko 2-3 2-2 8, Parrish 3-7 1-1 9, Arop 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-51 14-18 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title