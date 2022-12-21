San Diego St. 62, UC San Diego 46

Nwaokorie 3-11 3-5 9, Tshimanga 1-4 2-2 4, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Pope 9-17 0-1 20, Roquemore 1-5 0-0 3, Kosakowski 1-7 0-0 3, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Vulikic 1-3 0-0 3, DeGraaf 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-57 5-8 46.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title