San Diego-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Padres second. Tommy Pham singles to shallow right field. Wil Myers doubles to deep center field. Tommy Pham scores. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow infield, Clayton Kershaw to Max Muncy. Austin Nola strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers third. AJ Pollock singles to deep right field. Austin Barnes singles to left field. AJ Pollock to third. Mookie Betts lines out to third base to Manny Machado. Corey Seager doubles to shallow right field. Austin Barnes scores. AJ Pollock scores. Justin Turner grounds out to shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer. Max Muncy singles to center field. Corey Seager scores. Will Smith flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Padres 1.

Dodgers fourth. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. Chris Taylor lines out to deep right field to Wil Myers. AJ Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer. Austin Barnes singles to left center field. Mookie Betts singles to deep left field. Austin Barnes out at third.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Padres 1.

Padres sixth. Manny Machado homers to left field. Eric Hosmer homers to center field. Tommy Pham flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Wil Myers grounds out to shallow left field, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep left field to AJ Pollock.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Padres 3.

Dodgers seventh. Austin Barnes walks. Mookie Betts reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Austin Barnes out at second. Corey Seager singles to shallow left field. Mookie Betts to second. Justin Turner out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Mookie Betts scores. Max Muncy singles to left field. Corey Seager scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 3.

Padres ninth. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow infield. Mitch Moreland pinch-hitting for Jurickson Profar. Mitch Moreland doubles to deep right center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Austin Nola pops out to Austin Barnes. Trent Grisham singles to deep right center field. Mitch Moreland scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Trent Grisham to second. Manny Machado walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. to second. Trent Grisham to third. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Kike Hernandez to Max Muncy.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 5.