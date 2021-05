Rockies first. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson walks. Charlie Blackmon lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Garrett Hampson to second. Throwing error by Trent Grisham. Trevor Story singles to shallow center field. Garrett Hampson scores. Ryan McMahon lines out to right field to Brian O'Grady.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Padres 0.

Padres fifth. Tucupita Marcano singles to center field. Ha-Seong Kim called out on strikes. Brian O'Grady grounds out to first base to Matt Adams. Tucupita Marcano to second. Victor Caratini is intentionally walked. Austin Nola pinch-hitting for Yu Darvish. Austin Nola hit by pitch. Victor Caratini to second. Tucupita Marcano to third. Trent Grisham singles to shallow infield. Austin Nola to second. Victor Caratini to third. Tucupita Marcano scores. Jake Cronenworth reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Trent Grisham out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Padres 1, Rockies 1.

Padres sixth. Manny Machado grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Matt Adams. Tommy Pham walks. Tucupita Marcano reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tommy Pham to second. Fielding error by Alan Trejo. Ha-Seong Kim pops out to second base to Alan Trejo. Patrick Kivlehan pinch-hitting for Emilio Pagan. Patrick Kivlehan walks. Tucupita Marcano to second. Tommy Pham to third. Victor Caratini homers to right field. Patrick Kivlehan scores. Tucupita Marcano scores. Tommy Pham scores. Austin Nola lines out to left field to Raimel Tapia.

4 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Padres 5, Rockies 1.

Rockies sixth. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Jake Cronenworth. Trevor Story singles to deep right field. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left field. Trevor Story scores. Connor Joe pinch-hitting for Matt Adams. Connor Joe singles to center field. Ryan McMahon to third. Elias Diaz pinch-hitting for Dom Nunez. Elias Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Ryan McMahon scores. Alan Trejo singles to shortstop. Connor Joe to second. Yonathan Daza pinch-hitting for Robert Stephenson. Yonathan Daza singles to shallow infield. Alan Trejo to second. Connor Joe to third. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Mark Melancon to Jake Cronenworth.

2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 5, Rockies 3.