San Diego 81, Sonoma St. 59

Klarman 1-4 0-0 2, Wells 4-10 1-1 9, Iyawe 1-3 0-0 2, Bryant 3-3 0-0 6, Fadal 4-7 0-0 10, Rexford 2-7 1-2 7, Manning 0-1 0-0 0, Luong 4-5 0-0 12, Medeiros 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Cummings 1-3 0-0 2, Wallace 2-3 0-1 4, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Blakely 0-0 0-0 0, Ruiz 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 2-4 59.

SAN DIEGO (1-0)

J.Delaire 2-9 1-2 5, Muncey 0-1 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 7-13 0-0 17, Townsend 6-9 1-3 16, Williams 4-11 2-2 11, Earlington 4-10 6-6 14, Gultekin 1-2 0-0 3, Nyarko 2-2 0-1 4, Lynch 2-2 0-0 5, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 3-3 3, Beniwal 1-1 0-0 3, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, E.Delaire 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 29-60 13-19 81.

Halftime_San Diego 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Sonoma St. 9-17 (Luong 4-5, Fadal 2-2, Rexford 2-4, Ruiz 1-1, Klarman 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Wells 0-2), San Diego 10-23 (Townsend 3-4, Sisoho Jawara 3-7, Beniwal 1-1, Lynch 1-1, Gultekin 1-2, Williams 1-4, Muncey 0-1, J.Delaire 0-3). Rebounds_Sonoma St. 24 (Wells 6), San Diego 36 (Earlington 10). Assists_Sonoma St. 12 (Wells, Iyawe, Medeiros 2), San Diego 18 (Sisoho Jawara, Townsend 5). Total Fouls_Sonoma St. 20, San Diego 8. A_919 (5,100).

