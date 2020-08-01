Recommended Video:

San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 10 7 Totals 40 7 14 7
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 2 Dahl cf 5 1 2 0
Grisham cf 3 2 0 0 Story ss 5 2 3 1
Machado 3b 4 2 1 1 Blackmon rf 5 2 3 3
Pham lf 5 1 2 4 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0
Profar 2b 5 0 0 0 Murphy 1b 4 0 1 0
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 Hampson pr 0 0 0 0
Naylor dh 4 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 1
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 3 1 0 0
Mejía ph-c 2 1 1 0 Owings ph 1 0 0 0
Cronenworth 1b 4 1 2 0 Tapia dh 2 0 0 0
Kemp ph-dh 2 0 1 2
Wolters c 4 0 0 0
San Diego 000 003 104 8
Colorado 200 002 102 7

E_Story (2). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 9. 2B_Myers (3), Kemp (1). 3B_Cronenworth (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (2), Pham (1), Blackmon (1), Story (3). SB_Pham (5), Tatis Jr. (3), Grisham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Richards 5 2-3 8 4 4 1 6
Strahm BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Stammen W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Yates H,1 2-3 3 2 2 2 0
Pomeranz S,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Gray 5 2-3 4 3 2 1 2
Bard 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
J.Díaz H,3 1 2 0 0 0 3
Davis L,0-1 BS,2-3 2-3 2 4 4 2 0
Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Strahm pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Yates, Gray.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:37.