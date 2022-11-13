San Diego 74, NJIT 64

Coleman 7-16 11-14 28, Diakite 6-8 0-0 12, Osawe 2-7 1-4 6, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Sullivan 4-14 2-5 11, Faison 2-3 2-3 7, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, de Graaf 0-1 0-0 0, Hess 0-1 0-0 0, Nankin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 16-26 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title