San Diego 71, Longwood 68

Christmas 5-6 0-1 10, Granlund 2-7 0-0 4, Watson 2-3 2-2 6, Napper 7-13 1-3 16, Wade 7-11 3-3 22, Lliteras 0-8 0-0 0, Nkereuwem 3-7 4-4 10, Darden 0-5 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-13 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title