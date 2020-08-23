https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/San-Diego-5-Houston-3-15509093.php
San Diego 5, Houston 3
|Houston
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|France ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|San Diego
|000
|300
|02x
|—
|5
E_Maldonado (1). DP_Houston 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Houston 2, San Diego 4. 2B_Reddick 2 (9), Hosmer (4). HR_Tucker (4), Machado (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Raley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Paredes L,1-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Morejon
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Patiño
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quantrill
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen W,3-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán S,2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:04. A_0 (40,209).
