San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Chicago San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 30 4 7 3 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 2 3 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Martini lf 2 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Jankowski pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Myers rf-lf 3 0 1 2 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 France 2b 3 1 1 0 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 Mejias-Brean 1b 4 0 1 0 Hamels p 2 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 1 0 Norwood p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 G.Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 000 — 0 San Diego 000 011 20x — 4

E_Hamels (1), Wieck (0). LOB_Chicago 4, San Diego 8. 3B_Rizzo (3). HR_Margot (12). SB_Margot (20), Myers (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Hamels L,7-7 4 1-3 4 1 1 4 6 Norwood 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 2 Wieck 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. 1 2 2 2 1 1 Strop 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Diego Paddack W,9-7 6 3 0 0 1 7 Bednar H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wingenter 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_24,203 (42,445).