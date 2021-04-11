San Diego 2, Texas 0

LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 10. 2B_Myers (4), Trevino (1). HR_Grisham (2), Machado (2). SB_Gallo (2), Taveras (1). S_Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Morejon 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Stammen W,1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 Williams H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Hill H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Adams H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pagán H,2 1 2 0 0 2 1 Melancon S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Texas Foltynewicz L,0-2 7 2 1 1 3 3 Cody 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kennedy 1 3 1 1 0 0

Cody pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Hill (Gallo), Adams (Taveras).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:16. A_26,723 (40,300).