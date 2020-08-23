Recommended Video:

Houston San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 37 13 14 13
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 5 3 4 6
Altuve 2b 4 1 3 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 0
Correa ss 2 0 0 0 Garcia ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Mayfield ss 1 0 0 0 Machado dh 4 2 2 1
Tucker lf 2 0 0 0 Hedges ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Straw cf 1 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 Naylor 1b 1 0 0 0
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 France 3b 5 1 2 1
Stubbs lf 2 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 2 2 1
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 Mateo rf 0 0 0 0
Jones dh 3 1 1 1 Crnenworth 2b-ss 4 3 3 4
Garneau c 3 0 0 0 Profar lf 2 1 0 0
Torrens c 3 0 1 0
Houston 100 010 000 2
San Diego 290 000 20x 13

LOB_Houston 5, San Diego 4. 2B_Altuve 2 (5), Straw (2), Torrens (1). HR_Jones (1), Grisham 3 (7), Machado (7), Myers (7), Cronenworth (3). SF_Gurriel (2). S_Torrens (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Bielak L,3-1 1 1-3 5 7 7 1 2
Castellanos 3 6 4 4 1 1
Biagini 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Sneed 1 0 0 0 0 3
San Diego
Davies W,4-2 8 4 2 2 2 7
Perdomo 1 1 0 0 0 0

Castellanos pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Bielak (Tatis Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:41. A_0 (40,209).