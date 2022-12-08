San Antonio 118, Houston 109

Gordon 6-11 0-0 14, Smith Jr. 9-13 1-2 23, Sengun 8-17 0-0 16, Green 5-17 2-2 14, Porter Jr. 5-16 2-2 12, Eason 3-4 0-0 8, Garuba 0-2 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 1-3 1-4 3, Marjanovic 3-3 1-1 7, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Nix 2-8 4-4 8, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-98 11-15 109.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title