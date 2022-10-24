San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106

Johnson 8-20 1-4 18, Sochan 7-9 0-0 14, Poeltl 7-12 0-0 14, Jones 3-10 1-1 8, Vassell 8-22 2-2 23, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, McDermott 1-5 0-0 2, Roby 2-6 0-2 6, Collins 5-9 1-1 11, Langford 0-0 0-0 0, Primo 3-5 2-3 10, Richardson 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 48-105 7-13 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title