San Antonio 115, Miami 111

K.Johnson 7-15 7-7 21, Langford 7-10 4-4 19, Collins 6-7 3-5 16, Branham 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 2-8 6-8 10, McDermott 5-8 0-0 13, Roby 2-2 1-3 5, Bassey 4-5 0-0 8, Vassell 7-13 3-4 18, Richardson 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 42-78 24-31 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title