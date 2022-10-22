San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105

Johnson 7-17 4-5 21, Sochan 0-3 1-2 1, Poeltl 6-9 1-2 13, Jones 6-12 5-5 17, Vassell 9-14 0-0 22, Bates-Diop 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 5-9 0-0 14, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 1-1 0-0 3, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Primo 2-8 0-0 5, Richardson 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 43-89 12-15 114.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title