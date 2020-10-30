Samuel, Wilson to miss 49ers game vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs from New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will be without receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Niners on Friday ruled Samuel out with a hamstring injury and Wilson with an ankle injury. The team is listing linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle), receiver Richie James Jr. (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) as doubtful. Defensive end Kentavius Street (illness) and safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) are questionable for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

Coach Kyle Shanahan also said there’s a chance cornerback K’Waun Williams, running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Jordan Reed could be activated from injured reserve Saturday and play in the game. Shanahan said Williams and Coleman have a better chance to play than Reed.

