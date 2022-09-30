Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner runs after hitting a two-run double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer at second base after Mike Siani ground into a double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits a two-run double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Franmil Reyes during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner, right, looks to first base after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Donovan Solano at second during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer was safe at first. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley, right, celebrates with Donovan Solano after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight, 6-1 over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He matched his longest start of the season and extended his streak of allowing one run or fewer to five consecutive starts.