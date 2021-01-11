Same old Browns? Hardly. Cleveland drills Steelers 48-37 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 1:19 a.m.
1 of10 Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates after scoring on an eight-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) sits on the bench next to center Maurkice Pouncey (53) following a 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lines up behind center during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after scoring on an eight-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates as he returns to the sideline after scoring on an eight-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks a the scoreboard as he walks off the field during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates after recovering a fumbled in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs through a hole during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or an emotional leader on the field.
The Cleveland Browns overcame all of it. The burden of carrying the mantle of a franchise that’s long been a punchline. A schedule ravaged by a COVID-19 outbreak. A rival that for years has treated them like a harmless little brother.