Sam Houston St. 84, LeTourneau 48

Argue 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 2-7 2-4 6, Jackson 3-13 0-0 8, Blaine 0-5 0-0 0, Richardson 0-5 2-4 2, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Vanlandingham 4-8 0-0 12, Young 3-6 0-0 7, Ortiz 1-7 1-1 3, Ceasar 2-4 2-2 6, Schafer 0-3 4-4 4, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-0 0-0 0, Elrod 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-65 11-15 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title