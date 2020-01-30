Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61
Hairston 0-0 0-0 15, Lewis 0-0 0-0 4, M.Smith 0-0 0-0 13, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 32.
Bowie 4-7 4-4 14, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Furlong 2-3 1-2 5, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 2-3 4-5 8, Lampley 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 6-9 2-3 14, Nutall 5-11 0-0 11, R.Smith 2-4 9-10 14, Swoope 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2, Tikhonenko 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 26-60 22-26 80.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 0-0 (), Sam Houston St. 6-23 (Bowie 2-3, R.Smith 1-1, Lampley 1-2, Tikhonenko 1-3, Nutall 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Swoope 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 9 (Lewis 5), Sam Houston St. 33 (Bowie, Mitchell, R.Smith, Thomas 5). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 3 (Hairston 3), Sam Houston St. 21 (Swoope 8). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 0, Sam Houston St. 18. A_1,029 (6,110).