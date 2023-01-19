Sam Houston St. 76, Stephen F. Austin 71

Antwi-Boasiako 2-3 3-3 7, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Cajuste 2-6 4-4 8, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 4, Jossell 3-7 2-2 11, Ware 9-13 4-5 24, Jackson-Posey 2-6 0-0 4, Tezeno 3-5 2-2 9, Armbrester 1-3 0-2 2, Hayman 0-2 0-0 0, Beaubrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 15-18 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title