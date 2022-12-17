Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62

Ezeagu 0-3 1-2 1, Huefner 4-8 0-0 9, Grant 4-10 0-2 9, May 5-8 3-5 13, Powers 6-11 1-4 18, Scroggins 2-4 2-2 6, Ikpe 1-2 0-0 2, Ray 1-2 2-2 5, Wilkerson 1-4 2-2 4, Nicholas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-53 13-21 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title